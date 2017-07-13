Joel LittleBorn 13 February 1983
Joel Little
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983-02-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e6188c4f-b79f-463a-b6a8-521e6a732edd
Joel Little Biography (Wikipedia)
Joel Little (born 13 February 1983) is a New Zealand record producer, musician and a Silver Scroll and Grammy Award-winning songwriter. He is best known for his work as a songwriter and producer with artists Lorde, Broods, Sam Smith, Imagine Dragons, Ellie Goulding, Khalid, Elliphant, Daniel Johns, Jarryd James, and Shawn Mendes.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joel Little Tracks
Sort by
Tennis Court
Joel Little
Tennis Court
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swhx2.jpglink
Tennis Court
Last played on
Back to artist