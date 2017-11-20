The Ting Tings are an English indie pop duo from Salford, Greater Manchester. The band consists of Katie White (vocals, guitar, bass drums, bass guitar, cowbells) and Jules De Martino (drums, lead guitar, bass guitar, vocals, piano).

The duo's debut studio album, We Started Nothing, was released on 19 May 2008 by Columbia Records and peaked at number one on the UK Albums Chart. The album spawned four singles, including "That's Not My Name", which reached number one on the UK Singles Chart in May 2008. Their second studio album, Sounds from Nowheresville, was released in February 2012, with the lead single "Hang It Up" released on 16 January 2012. Their third studio album, Super Critical, was released in October 2014.