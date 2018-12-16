Chino Moreno
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973-06-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e61400d1-9434-4abc-ac7a-4f1dad60cfc7
Chino Moreno Biography (Wikipedia)
Chino Moreno (born Camillo Wong Moreno; June 20, 1973) is an American musician best known as the lead vocalist and contributing guitarist of Deftones. He is also a member of the side-project groups Team Sleep, Crosses, Saudade and Palms.
Moreno is well known for his distinctive screams, as well as his soothing and dramatic tenor voice while singing melodically. In 2007, he was placed at number 51 in Hit Parader's "Top 100 Metal Vocalists of All Time".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chino Moreno Performances & Interviews
- Chino Moreno: 27 Years of Hard Rockinghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03hq8g1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03hq8g1.jpg2016-02-06T08:00:00.000ZChino Moreno of Deftones discusses the lessons he has learned from 27 years of hard rocking...The eighth Deftones album 'Gore' is released in April.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03hq8g2
Chino Moreno: 27 Years of Hard Rocking
- Chino Moreno - Deftones Download Festival Announcementhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037py7f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037py7f.jpg2015-11-08T22:00:00.000ZChino Moreno from Deftones announces the band's return to Download Festival.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p037pyc9
Chino Moreno - Deftones Download Festival Announcement
- Chino From Deftones announces their return to the UKhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02q1vzz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02q1vzz.jpg2015-04-26T21:00:00.000ZChino From Deftones announces the band's return to the UK, plus a tentative release date for their forthcoming album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02q1w02
Chino From Deftones announces their return to the UK
Chino Moreno Tracks
Sort by
Brief Exchange
Chino Moreno
Brief Exchange
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Embers
Lamb of God
Embers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037h7px.jpglink
Embers
Last played on
Chino Moreno Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist