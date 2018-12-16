Chino Moreno (born Camillo Wong Moreno; June 20, 1973) is an American musician best known as the lead vocalist and contributing guitarist of Deftones. He is also a member of the side-project groups Team Sleep, Crosses, Saudade and Palms.

Moreno is well known for his distinctive screams, as well as his soothing and dramatic tenor voice while singing melodically. In 2007, he was placed at number 51 in Hit Parader's "Top 100 Metal Vocalists of All Time".