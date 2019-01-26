Digital Farm AnimalsProducer Nick Gale
Digital Farm Animals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p048d32b.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e60fd99e-e615-4fee-b6f7-08fee9a911f7
Digital Farm Animals Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas Gale, better known by his stage name Digital Farm Animals, is an English DJ, record producer, singer, songwriter and remixer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Digital Farm Animals Tracks
Sort by
Rio (feat. Digital Farm Animals)
Netsky
Rio (feat. Digital Farm Animals)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031l9fh.jpglink
Rio (feat. Digital Farm Animals)
Last played on
Only One
Sigala
Only One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mc0nz.jpglink
Only One
Last played on
Tokyo Nights
Digital Farm Animals
Tokyo Nights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d32b.jpglink
Tokyo Nights
Last played on
Back To You (feat. Bebe Rexha & Digital Farm Animals)
Louis Tomlinson
Back To You (feat. Bebe Rexha & Digital Farm Animals)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p059svxw.jpglink
Back To You (feat. Bebe Rexha & Digital Farm Animals)
Last played on
Millionaire (feat. Nelly)
Cash Cash
Millionaire (feat. Nelly)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041gpkp.jpglink
Millionaire (feat. Nelly)
Last played on
Tokyo Nights
Digital Farm Animals
Tokyo Nights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d32b.jpglink
Tokyo Nights
Last played on
Millionaire (DJ Fresh Remix) (feat. Nelly)
Digital Farm Animals
Millionaire (DJ Fresh Remix) (feat. Nelly)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d32b.jpglink
Millionaire (DJ Fresh Remix) (feat. Nelly)
Featured Artist
Remix Artist
Last played on
All Falls Down
Alan Walker
All Falls Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p35rj.jpglink
All Falls Down
Last played on
Playlists featuring Digital Farm Animals
Back to artist