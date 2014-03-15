Dissident Prophet is an apocalyptic indie rock band from Birmingham, England. They have released six albums so far; We're Not Grasshoppers, in 1996; with a follow-up, 21st Century Spin (as Maccabees), released in 2002; Modern Man (as Maccabees), in 2005; Weapons of Mass Deception, in 2012; Red Moon Rising, in 2015. Their most recent album, Strange Days released on 24 October 2017.