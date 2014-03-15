Dissident ProphetFormed 1994
Dissident Prophet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e60d301d-3348-4d1d-a105-4a46391e3b6c
Dissident Prophet Biography (Wikipedia)
Dissident Prophet is an apocalyptic indie rock band from Birmingham, England. They have released six albums so far; We're Not Grasshoppers, in 1996; with a follow-up, 21st Century Spin (as Maccabees), released in 2002; Modern Man (as Maccabees), in 2005; Weapons of Mass Deception, in 2012; Red Moon Rising, in 2015. Their most recent album, Strange Days released on 24 October 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dissident Prophet Tracks
Sort by
Get Up
Dissident Prophet
Get Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Up
Last played on
Dissident Prophet Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist