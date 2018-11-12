Gillian KnightBorn 1 November 1934
Gillian Knight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1934-11-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e60c74cf-4492-48c4-abcf-db992172678b
Gillian Knight Biography (Wikipedia)
Gillian Knight (born 1 November 1934) is an English singer and actress, known for her performances in the contralto roles of the Savoy operas. After six years from 1959 to 1965 starring in these roles with the D'Oyly Carte Opera Company, Knight began a grand opera career.
Knight joined Sadler's Wells Opera (now known as English National Opera) in 1968 and, in 1970, went on to the Royal Opera, where she performed numerous roles over a period of more than three decades. Knight has performed with many other opera companies in Britain, Europe and America and at houses internationally and has recorded many of her Gilbert and Sullivan and grand opera roles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gillian Knight Tracks
Sort by
Haddon Hall (When the budding bloom of May)
Arthur Sullivan
Haddon Hall (When the budding bloom of May)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Haddon Hall (When the budding bloom of May)
Last played on
The Yeomen of the Guard (conclusion of Act II)
Arthur Sullivan
The Yeomen of the Guard (conclusion of Act II)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
The Yeomen of the Guard (conclusion of Act II)
Last played on
The Cunning little vixen - Act II from Fox Goldenstripe
Leos Janáček
The Cunning little vixen - Act II from Fox Goldenstripe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpglink
The Cunning little vixen - Act II from Fox Goldenstripe
Last played on
So Go To Him And Say To Him
Gillian Knight
So Go To Him And Say To Him
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
HMS Pinafore: Act 1: Hail! Men O'War's Men... I'm Called Little Buttercup
The D'Oyly Carte Opera Company
HMS Pinafore: Act 1: Hail! Men O'War's Men... I'm Called Little Buttercup
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
HMS Pinafore: Act 1: Hail! Men O'War's Men... I'm Called Little Buttercup
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1993: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1993
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew4xj5
Royal Albert Hall
1993-07-16T16:14:21
16
Jul
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1993
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1978: Prom 55 - Last Night of the Proms 1978
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efv9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1978-09-16T16:14:21
16
Sep
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 55 - Last Night of the Proms 1978
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1976: Prom 42
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebcd4f
Royal Albert Hall
1976-08-28T16:14:21
28
Aug
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1975: Prom 03
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2q9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1975-07-27T16:14:21
27
Jul
1975
Proms 1975: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1974: Prom 36
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewq9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1974-08-24T16:14:21
24
Aug
1974
Proms 1974: Prom 36
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist