Jane TaylorBristol, UK based singer-songwriter. Born 19 July 1972
Jane Taylor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4wy.jpg
1972-07-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e60c4faa-6f4a-4716-a45a-925294fbc55b
Jane Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
Jane Taylor (born 19 July 1972) is an English singer. She won the UK and International Songwriting Competition in 2003 with her song Blowing This Candle Out. Her second album Compass was awarded the Best Album title in the Folk / Singer-Songwriter category at the 2010 Independent Music Awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jane Taylor Tracks
Sort by
All Things Change
Jane Taylor
All Things Change
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wy.jpglink
All Things Change
Last played on
Home
Jane Taylor
Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wy.jpglink
Home
Last played on
Angels Sing
Jane Taylor
Angels Sing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wy.jpglink
Angels Sing
Last played on
Oh December
Jane Taylor
Oh December
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wy.jpglink
Oh December
Last played on
Mr Claus
Jane Taylor
Mr Claus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wy.jpglink
Mr Claus
Last played on
I will run to you
Jane Taylor
I will run to you
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wy.jpglink
I will run to you
Last played on
I Will Get There
Jane Taylor
I Will Get There
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wy.jpglink
I Will Get There
Last played on
Crazy For The Boy
Jane Taylor
Crazy For The Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wy.jpglink
Crazy For The Boy
Last played on
Set Love Free
Jane Taylor
Set Love Free
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wy.jpglink
Set Love Free
Last played on
Hallelujah
Jane Taylor
Hallelujah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wy.jpglink
Hallelujah
Last played on
Getting To Me
Jane Taylor
Getting To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wy.jpglink
Getting To Me
Last played on
Perfect
Jane Taylor
Perfect
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wy.jpglink
Perfect
Last played on
Lay Down Your Sword
Jane Taylor
Lay Down Your Sword
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wy.jpglink
Lay Down Your Sword
Last played on
Blowing This Candle Out
Jane Taylor
Blowing This Candle Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wy.jpglink
Blowing This Candle Out
Last played on
Landslide
Jane Taylor
Landslide
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wy.jpglink
Landslide
Last played on
I'm fine
Jane Taylor
I'm fine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wy.jpglink
I'm fine
Last played on
Cracks
Jane Taylor
Cracks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wy.jpglink
Cracks
Last played on
Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
Jane Taylor
Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wy.jpglink
Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
Last played on
Jane Taylor Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist