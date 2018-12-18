Peter BroderickBorn 20 January 1987
Peter Broderick
Peter Broderick (born January 20, 1987) is an American musician and composer from Carlton, Oregon. He has released solo material under his own name, been a member of Efterklang, and played with several ensembles as a session musician.
Peter Broderick talks his life, musical development and career with Stuart Maconie.
Peter Broderick
