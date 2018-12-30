Chris Malinchak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6s7.jpg
1987
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e609ddc2-c61d-49bf-8992-67976cd2c37d
Chris Malinchak Biography (Wikipedia)
Chris Malinchak is an American electronic musician, DJ and record producer best known for his debut single "So Good to Me" which was released on 5 May 2013 in the United Kingdom.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chris Malinchak Performances & Interviews
- Chris Malinchak's Mini Mixhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0163k49.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0163k49.jpg2013-03-09T11:35:00.000ZUS Producer Chris Malinchak delivers an incredible Mini Mix from his vinyl collection.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0163k4l
Chris Malinchak's Mini Mix
Chris Malinchak Tracks
Sort by
If U Got It
Chris Malinchak
If U Got It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01mwnk3.jpglink
If U Got It
Last played on
So Good To Me
Chris Malinchak
So Good To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btg96.jpglink
So Good To Me
Last played on
Crash
Chris Malinchak
Crash
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6s7.jpglink
Crash
Last played on
Mwanake vs. So Good To Me
Wyre
Mwanake vs. So Good To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ncyb6.jpglink
Mwanake vs. So Good To Me
Last played on
Playlists featuring Chris Malinchak
Past BBC Events
Ibiza: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebp8q9/acts/aphdgw
Playa d’en Bossa, Ibiza
2013-08-02T16:18:09
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01dnh35.jpg
2
Aug
2013
Ibiza: 2013
Playa d’en Bossa, Ibiza
Chris Malinchak Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist