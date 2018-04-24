Nobukazu TakemuraBorn 26 August 1968
Nobukazu Takemura
1968-08-26
Nobukazu Takemura Biography (Wikipedia)
Nobukazu Takemura (竹村延和 Takemura Nobukazu) is a Japanese musician and artist whose style has run from jazz to house to drum and bass to chamber music to electronic glitch within less than a decade. Born in Hirakata, Osaka in August 1968, he became interested in music at a young age by listening to the radio, and began to make music at home with a tape recorder and keyboard. During high school, after a record store job that exposed him to jazz and hip hop, he had regular gigs in the clubs of Osaka and Kyoto as a battle DJ before launching his music career.
