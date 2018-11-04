Marc RibotBorn 21 May 1954
Marc Ribot
1954-05-21
Marc Ribot Biography (Wikipedia)
Marc Ribot (born May 21, 1954) is an American guitarist and composer.
His work has touched on many styles, including no wave, free jazz, rock, and Cuban music. Ribot is also known for collaborating with other musicians, most notably Tom Waits, Elvis Costello, Vinicio Capossela and John Zorn.
Marc Ribot Tracks
The Wind Cries Mary
Marc Ribot
Bella Ciao
Marc Ribot
Polly Come Home
Alison Krauss
Day After Tomorrow
Marc Ribot
The End
Allen Ginsberg
Street Woman
Noël Akchoté
Carne Cruda Squarciata Dal Suono Di Sassofono
Mike Patton
Laughing Owl
John Zorn
The Last Polka
Marc Ribot
Os Outros Românticos
Caetano Veloso
No Me Llores Mas
Marc Ribot
Untitled Improvisation
Chris Sharkey & Marc Ribot
Étude # 34 (feat. Marc Ribot)
John Zorn
Étude # 17 (feat. Marc Ribot)
John Zorn
Haitian Suite – Petro
Marc Ribot
Spirits
Marc Ribot
Line 2 (feat. Han Bennink & Evan Parker)
Marc Ribot
Plectra Spectra Electra (feat. Han Bennink & Evan Parker)
Marc Ribot
Scelsi Morning
Marc Ribot
Bells
Marc Ribot
Romance 1978 (Frantz Casseus, Haiti)
Marc Ribot
