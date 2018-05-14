Claude‐Michel SchönbergBorn 6 July 1944
Claude‐Michel Schönberg
1944-07-06
Claude-Michel Schönberg (born 6 July 1944 in Vannes) is a French record producer, actor, singer, songwriter, and musical theatre composer, best known for his collaborations with lyricist Alain Boublil. Major works include La Révolution Française (1973), Les Misérables (1980), Miss Saigon (1989), Martin Guerre (1996), The Pirate Queen (2006), and Marguerite (2008).
Les Miserables - Bring him home
Look Down
Do You Hear The People Sing
On My Own
One Day More (Live)
At The End of The Day
One Day More
Bring Him Home
Empty Chairs at Empty Tables
At the End of the Day
La journée est finie
Work Song
I Dreamed A Dream
Work Song
Les Misérables (2012) - I Dreamed a Dream
Bring Him Home
Stars
Stars (Les Miserables)
Les Miserables: Stars
Bring Him Home
Bring Him Home
The Movie In My Mind
Do You Hear the People Sing?
LES MISERABLES (2012): I Dreamed a Dream
Come to me (Les Miserables)
Miss Saigon: Overture
One Day More
A Heart Full of Love
I Dreamed a Dream
One Day More (Les Miserables)
One Day More (from Les Misérables Original Film Soundtrack)
Prologue: Valjean Arrested / Valjean Forgiven
