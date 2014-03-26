Smoke or Fire is an American punk rock band from Boston, Massachusetts.

The band originally formed in 1998, when western Massachusetts native Joe McMahon (lead vocals and bass) got together with Chris Brand (guitar), Bill Ironfield (guitar), and Nick Maggiore (drums), hailing from New Hampshire. Originally calling themselves Jericho, the band released their debut album, When the Battery Dies, in 2000. After the release of this record Chris Brand left and Jeremy Cochran replaced him. Their fan base grew as they played DIY basement shows and small clubs throughout the Northeast.

When living in Boston proved too expensive, the quartet moved to Richmond, Virginia to explore the punk rock scene and to work on their second album. This is when Bill Ironfield left the band, and Ken Gurley joined on bass, with Joe McMahon taking over guitar.

It was at about this time that band was contacted by a 1970s-era Christian rock band from Houston, Texas also called Jericho, to inform them that the name was already taken. To avoid confusion and legal action, the band politely amended it to Jericho RVA. The initials were a nod to their adopted hometown of Richmond, Virginia.