Patrick Power
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e5ffbdc4-cd7b-4bf1-9859-649e91f7017b
Patrick Power Tracks
Sort by
Come away, fellow sailors (Dido and Aeneas)
Henry Purcell
Come away, fellow sailors (Dido and Aeneas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Come away, fellow sailors (Dido and Aeneas)
Last played on
Symphony no. 9 in D minor Op.125 (Choral)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony no. 9 in D minor Op.125 (Choral)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony no. 9 in D minor Op.125 (Choral)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1988: Prom 68
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed3gwh
Royal Albert Hall
1988-09-16T14:32:50
16
Sep
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 68
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist