Justin Rafael Quiles Rivera (born March 29, 1990), known professionally as Justin Quiles or J Quiles, is a Puerto Rican-American reggaeton singer. Quiles has been nominated for Premios Juventud.

Besides writing his own songs, Quiles has written for his colleagues, most notably "Pierde Los Modales", by J Balvin feat. Daddy Yankee, "Take It Off", by Lil Jon feat. Yandel & Becky G, "Recuérdame", by Maluma, as well as "Loba" and "Mi Nena", by Yandel.

Since August 2013, Quiles has been signed to record label Rich Music. In February 2017, Rich Music and Quiles signed a distribution deal with Warner Music's Latin division.