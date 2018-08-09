Justin QuilesBorn 29 March 1990
Justin Quiles
1990-03-29
Justin Quiles Biography
Justin Rafael Quiles Rivera (born March 29, 1990), known professionally as Justin Quiles or J Quiles, is a Puerto Rican-American reggaeton singer. Quiles has been nominated for Premios Juventud.
Besides writing his own songs, Quiles has written for his colleagues, most notably "Pierde Los Modales", by J Balvin feat. Daddy Yankee, "Take It Off", by Lil Jon feat. Yandel & Becky G, "Recuérdame", by Maluma, as well as "Loba" and "Mi Nena", by Yandel.
Since August 2013, Quiles has been signed to record label Rich Music. In February 2017, Rich Music and Quiles signed a distribution deal with Warner Music's Latin division.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
