A Band Called Pain (abbreviated ABCP) is an American heavy metal band from Oakland, California.

The band was formed by cousins Allen Richardson (also known as Allen Anthony formerly of the Roc-A-Fella Records R&B group Christion)and Shaun Bivens who both hail from the San Francisco Bay Area. The band's debut studio album Broken Dreams was released in 2006, and was dubbed one of the ten best (#6) California albums of the year by Zero Magazine. The first single from the album is the song "The Pieces". The song has a music video as well. The band's song "Holy" appeared on the Saw II soundtrack.

A Band Called Pain is also notable for being a rare heavy metal band consisting of four African American members. Guitarist Bivens alluded to this saying:

The band is also the only heavy metal act released on the independent, alternative hip hop label, Hieroglyphics Imperium Recordings.

ABCP has performed at the South By Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

In October 2008, Tony Providence left the band and was replaced by Akili Peyton the following year.