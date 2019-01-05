Chris ThompsonVocalist with Manfred Mann’s Earth Band. Born 9 March 1947
Chris Thompson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1947-03-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e5fcfcb6-45d2-438a-90f6-9fa9f7784697
Chris Thompson Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Hamlet "Chris" Thompson (born 9 March 1948) is an English singer and guitarist known both for his work with Manfred Mann's Earth Band, specifically for his lead vocal on the classic hit "Blinded By the Light" and for his solo accomplishments.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chris Thompson Tracks
Sort by
Beaming Music
Nico Muhly
Beaming Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5g5.jpglink
Beaming Music
Performer
Last played on
If You Remember Me (Theme From 'The Champ')
Chris Thompson
If You Remember Me (Theme From 'The Champ')
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If You Remember Me (Theme From 'The Champ')
Last played on
Thunderchild
Jeff Wayne
Thunderchild
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04533py.jpglink
Thunderchild
Last played on
Misty Nights
Paul McGeechan
Misty Nights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Misty Nights
Last played on
Chris Thompson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist