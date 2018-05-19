Jan StrutherBorn 6 June 1901. Died 20 July 1953
1901-06-06
Jan Struther Biography (Wikipedia)
Jan Struther was the pen name of Joyce Anstruther, later Joyce Maxtone Graham and finally Joyce Placzek (June 6, 1901 – July 20, 1953), an English writer remembered for her character Mrs. Miniver and a number of hymns, such as "Lord of All Hopefulness".
Lord of all hopefulness
