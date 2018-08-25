Ricky TSoca singer T. Ricky “Teasel” Joseph
Ricky T
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e5f96761-b8a3-4223-be85-e9bd9cef2bef
Ricky T Tracks
Sort by
Sully
Ricky T
Sully
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sully
Last played on
Freaky Girls
Ricky T
Freaky Girls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freaky Girls
Last played on
Sully (Dubplate)
Ricky T
Sully (Dubplate)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sully (Dubplate)
Last played on
Nayee
Whole Day & Ricky T
Nayee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nayee
Performer
Last played on
Pressure Boom (feat. Mr. Vegas)
Ricky T
Pressure Boom (feat. Mr. Vegas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmnq.jpglink
Pressure Boom (feat. Mr. Vegas)
Last played on
OK There (St Lucia)
Ricky T
OK There (St Lucia)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
OK There (St Lucia)
Last played on
Too Much Rum In Your Glass (St Lucia)
Ricky T
Too Much Rum In Your Glass (St Lucia)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Too Much Rum In Your Glass (St Lucia)
Last played on
Ricky T Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist