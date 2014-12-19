Dan MichaelsonBorn 13 December 1976
Dan Michaelson
1976-12-13
Dan Michaelson Biography (Wikipedia)
Dan Michaelson (born 1976) is a British musician who originally found success as singer with Absentee before recording with Dan Michaelson and The Coastguards and as a solo artist.
Dan Michaelson Tracks
Another Messy Christmas
Dan Michaelson
Another Messy Christmas
Another Messy Christmas
Last played on
Bones
Dan Michaelson
Bones
Bones
Last played on
Breaking Falls
Dan Michaelson
Breaking Falls
Breaking Falls
Last played on
Getting It All Wrong
Dan Michaelson
Getting It All Wrong
Getting It All Wrong
Last played on
