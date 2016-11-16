HoodU.K. indie band. Formed December 1990
Hood
1990-12
Hood Biography (Wikipedia)
Hood are an English indie rock band from Leeds, formed in 1991. The band consists of brothers Chris and Richard Adams, and friends (including, at times, Craig Tattersall and Andrew Johnson of The Remote Viewer, and Nicola Hodgkinson of Empress).
You Show No Emotion At All
