Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats (written as Uncle Acid and the deadbeats or simply Uncle Acid) are an English rock band, formed in Cambridge, England, by Kevin Starrs. The band have released five albums, the most recent, Wasteland having been released in October 2018, as well as a number of singles. The band appears regularly at festivals around Europe.
Blood Runner
Stranger Tonight
Dead Eyes of London
Crystal Spiders
Murder Nights
Waiting For Blood
Runaway Girls
Desert Ceremony (BBC Maida Vale Session)
Death's Door (BBC Maida Vale Session)
Mind Crawler (BBC Maida Vale Session)
Mt. Abraxas (BBC Maida Vale Session)
Mind Crawler
Over And Over Again
Poison Apple
Evil Love
Follow The Leader
Ritual Knife
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
Reading
2013-08-23T14:45:11
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
