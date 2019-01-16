Kentaro Okamoto (born c.1982), better known as DJ Kentaro, is a musician and DJ from Japan. He won third place in the Technics category of the DMC World DJ Final in 2001 and won it in 2002 at the age of 20. In doing so, he became one of the first persons of Asian descent to win the DMC World DJ Final, receiving the highest score in DMC history in the process.

He was signed to independent record label Ninja Tune and released a Solid Steel DJ mix album in September 2005, entitled On The Wheels of Solid Steel. The tracks on the album come exclusively from Ninja Tune's back catalogue.

His first album of entirely original material, Enter, was released on April 30, 2007.

Kentaro recently supported hip-hop artists The Roots and The Pharcyde. Kentaro is well known for having remixed various songs of Japanese megastar Ayumi Hamasaki. Kentaro was featured by Soil & "Pimp" Sessions on their 2013 album "Circles".