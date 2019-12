David Mckee Barnes (born June 20, 1978) is an American musician, singer, and songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee. He has released eight studio albums, including two Christmas albums. His most recent full-length album, Who Knew It Would Be So Hard To Be Myself, was released February 9, 2018.

