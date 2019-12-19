Dave BarnesBorn 20 June 1978
Dave Barnes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1978-06-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e5e88ded-e7dd-463c-994e-412ebab56fb0
Dave Barnes Biography (Wikipedia)
David Mckee Barnes (born June 20, 1978) is an American musician, singer, and songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee. He has released eight studio albums, including two Christmas albums. His most recent full-length album, Who Knew It Would Be So Hard To Be Myself, was released February 9, 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dave Barnes Tracks
Sort by
Bethlehem Skies (feat. Dave Barnes)
Dara Maclean
Bethlehem Skies (feat. Dave Barnes)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bethlehem Skies (feat. Dave Barnes)
Last played on
Dave Barnes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist