Matthew DubourgBorn 1707. Died 1767
Matthew Dubourg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1707
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e5e44b5e-84cf-4fb8-8148-4ac9f87dfd1d
Matthew Dubourg Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Dubourg (1703 – 3 July 1767) was an English violinist, conductor, and composer who spent most of his life in Ireland. Among other achievements, Dubourg led the orchestra at the premiere of Georg Friedrich Handel's great oratorio Messiah.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Matthew Dubourg Tracks
Sort by
Tune every instrument and play
Matthew Dubourg
Tune every instrument and play
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tune every instrument and play
Singer
Ensemble
Last played on
Back to artist