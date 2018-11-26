Mickey GilleyBorn 9 March 1936
Mickey Gilley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1936-03-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e5e17a46-5f66-4ee7-8377-0c3ddb257eb8
Mickey Gilley Biography (Wikipedia)
Mickey Leroy Gilley (born March 9, 1936) is an American country music singer and musician. Although he started out singing straight-up country and western material in the 1970s, he moved towards a more pop-friendly sound in the 1980s, bringing him further success on not just the country charts, but the pop charts as well. Among his biggest hits are "Room Full of Roses," "Don't the Girls All Get Prettier at Closing Time," and the remake of the Soul hit "Stand by Me". Gilley has charted 42 singles in the top 40 on the US Country chart. He is a cousin of Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl McVoy, Jim Gilley and Jimmy Swaggart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mickey Gilley Tracks
Sort by
Stand By Me
Mickey Gilley
Stand By Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stand By Me
Last played on
Headache Tomorrow
Mickey Gilley
Headache Tomorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Headache Tomorrow
Last played on
Bring It On Home To Me
Mickey Gilley
Bring It On Home To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bring It On Home To Me
Last played on
When The Saints Go Marching In
Mickey Gilley
When The Saints Go Marching In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When The Saints Go Marching In
Last played on
A Roomful Of Roses
Mickey Gilley
A Roomful Of Roses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Roomful Of Roses
Last played on
She Left You A Long Time Ago
Mickey Gilley
She Left You A Long Time Ago
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Left You A Long Time Ago
Last played on
Texas Heartache Number One
Mickey Gilley
Texas Heartache Number One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
CALL ME SHORTY
Mickey Gilley
CALL ME SHORTY
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
CALL ME SHORTY
Last played on
She's Pulling Me Back Again
Mickey Gilley
She's Pulling Me Back Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She's Pulling Me Back Again
Last played on
Drive In Movie
Mickey Gilley
Drive In Movie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drive In Movie
Last played on
The Last Dance With You
Mickey Gilley
The Last Dance With You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Last Dance With You
Last played on
Don't the Girls All Get Prettier At Closing Time
Mickey Gilley
Don't the Girls All Get Prettier At Closing Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Say It Again
Mickey Gilley
Say It Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Say It Again
Last played on
I Overlooked An Orchid
Mickey Gilley
I Overlooked An Orchid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Overlooked An Orchid
Last played on
True Love Aways
Mickey Gilley
True Love Aways
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
True Love Aways
Last played on
The Future's Not what it used to be
Mickey Gilley
The Future's Not what it used to be
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lonely Nights
Mickey Gilley
Lonely Nights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lonely Nights
Last played on
The Power Of Positive Drinkin'
Mickey Gilley
The Power Of Positive Drinkin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Heartache Tomorrow Or A Heartbreak Tonight
Mickey Gilley
A Heartache Tomorrow Or A Heartbreak Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Window Up Above
Mickey Gilley
Window Up Above
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Window Up Above
Last played on
Don't The Girls All Get Prettier Around Chris
Mickey Gilley
Don't The Girls All Get Prettier Around Chris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Baby's Been Cheatin' Again
Mickey Gilley
My Baby's Been Cheatin' Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Baby's Been Cheatin' Again
Last played on
She Called Me Baby
Mickey Gilley
She Called Me Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Called Me Baby
Last played on
Mickey Gilley Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist