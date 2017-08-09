Terry Bickers
1965-09-06
Terry Bickers Biography (Wikipedia)
Terence "Terry" Robert Arthur Bickers (born 6 September 1965 in Kensington, London) is an English musician and songwriter. A guitarist and singer, he is best known for his work as the original and current lead guitarist with The House of Love and as the former frontman/guitarist for Levitation and Cradle. During the late 1980s and 1990s Bickers was hailed as one of Britain's leading young guitarists, as well as attracting plenty of press coverage due to his unconventional pronouncements.
Bickers's most recent work has been with singer-songwriter Pete Fijalkowski, with whom he released the album Broken Heart Surgery in July 2014. He is currently based in Brighton, England.
Terry Bickers Performances & Interviews
Terry Bickers Tracks
Marie Celeste
Pete Fij
Marie Celeste
Marie Celeste
Last played on
Let's Get Lost Together
Pete Fij
Let's Get Lost Together
Let's Get Lost Together
Last played on
