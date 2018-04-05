Simon Baker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e5de166f-11e1-4fff-9235-517972c10112
Simon Baker Tracks
Sort by
The Revenge of Miguel Cotto: V. Ban
Philip Venables, Graham Lee, Ian Watson, Ashot Sarkissjan, Ciaran McCabe, James Widden, Lee Boorer, Simon Baker, Matthew West, Oliver Lowe, Richard Baker, Leigh Melrose & Dario Dugandzic
The Revenge of Miguel Cotto: V. Ban
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052mh95.jpglink
The Revenge of Miguel Cotto: V. Ban
Composer
Last played on
The Revenge of Miguel Cotto: IV. They Are Not Like Us
Philip Venables, Graham Lee, Ian Watson, Ashot Sarkissjan, Ciaran McCabe, James Widden, Lee Boorer, Simon Baker, Matthew West, Oliver Lowe, Richard Baker, Leigh Melrose & Dario Dugandzic
The Revenge of Miguel Cotto: IV. They Are Not Like Us
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052mh95.jpglink
The Revenge of Miguel Cotto: IV. They Are Not Like Us
Composer
Last played on
Long Gone (6 Music Session 28 Jan 2014)
Mary Epworth
Long Gone (6 Music Session 28 Jan 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pnkh.jpglink
Long Gone (6 Music Session 28 Jan 2014)
Last played on
Plastik
Simon Baker
Plastik
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Plastik
Last played on
Black Doe (6 Music Session 28 Jan 2014)
Mary Epworth
Black Doe (6 Music Session 28 Jan 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pnkh.jpglink
Black Doe (6 Music Session 28 Jan 2014)
Last played on
September (6 Music Session 28 Jan 2014)
Mary Epworth, helene bradley & Simon Baker
September (6 Music Session 28 Jan 2014)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
September (6 Music Session 28 Jan 2014)
Performer
Last played on
Snow Queen (6 Music Session 28 Jan 2014)
Mary Epworth, helene bradley, Simon Baker & Mary Epworth
Snow Queen (6 Music Session 28 Jan 2014)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snow Queen (6 Music Session 28 Jan 2014)
Performer
Last played on
Chapter One
Simon Baker
Chapter One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chapter One
Last played on
Absolute Zero
Simon Baker
Absolute Zero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Absolute Zero
Last played on
Too Slow
Simon Baker
Too Slow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Too Slow
Last played on
Creed
Simon Baker
Creed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Creed
Last played on
Arpy 1
Simon Baker
Arpy 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arpy 1
Last played on
Plastik (Todd Terje Turkatech Remix)
Simon Baker
Plastik (Todd Terje Turkatech Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stop Gap
Simon Baker
Stop Gap
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stop Gap
Last played on
Riker (Eliphino Remix)
Simon Baker
Riker (Eliphino Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Riker (Eliphino Remix)
Last played on
No Pressure
Simon Baker
No Pressure
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Pressure
Last played on
Simon Baker Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist