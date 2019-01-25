Silver ConventionFormed 1974. Disbanded 1979
Silver Convention
1974
Silver Convention Biography (Wikipedia)
Silver Convention were a West German Euro disco recording act of the 1970s. The group was originally named Silver Bird Convention or Silver Bird.
Silver Convention Tracks
Get Up And Boogie
Silver Convention
Get Up And Boogie
Get Up And Boogie
Fly, Robin, Fly (12'' Disco Version)
Silver Convention
Fly, Robin, Fly (12'' Disco Version)
Fly Robin Fly
Silver Convention
Fly Robin Fly
Fly Robin Fly
Fly, Robin, Fly
Silver Convention
Fly, Robin, Fly
Fly, Robin, Fly
Get Up And Boogie (That's Right)
Silver Convention
Get Up And Boogie (That's Right)
Get Up And Boogie (That's Right)
Everybody's Talking 'Bout Love
Silver Convention
Everybody's Talking 'Bout Love
The Boy With the Ooh-La-La
Silver Convention
The Boy With the Ooh-La-La
Wolfchild
Silver Convention
Wolfchild
Wolfchild
