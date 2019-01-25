City SpudBorn 31 August 1975
City Spud
1975-08-31
City Spud Biography (Wikipedia)
Lavell Webb (born August 31, 1975) known by his stage name City Spud, is an American rapper and record producer. He is a member of the American hip hop group St. Lunatics.
City Spud Tracks
Ride With Me
Nelly
