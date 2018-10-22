Sex PistolsFormed October 1975. Disbanded 14 January 1978
Sex Pistols Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sex Pistols were an English punk rock band that formed in London in 1975. They were responsible for initiating the punk movement in the United Kingdom and inspiring many later punk and alternative rock musicians. Although their initial career lasted just two and a half years and produced only four singles and one studio album, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols, they are regarded as one of the most influential acts in the history of popular music.
The Sex Pistols originally comprised vocalist Johnny Rotten (John Lydon), guitarist Steve Jones, drummer Paul Cook, and bassist Glen Matlock. Matlock was replaced by Sid Vicious in early 1977. Under the management of impresario Malcolm McLaren, the band provoked controversies that both captivated and appalled Britain. Their concerts repeatedly faced difficulties with organizers and authorities, and public appearances often ended in mayhem. Through an obscenity-laced television interview in December 1976 and their May 1977 single "God Save the Queen", attacking Britons' social conformity and deference to the Crown, they precipitated one of the more significant pop culture-based moral panics.
- Johnnie Walker: How the Sex Pistols got me fired from San Francisco radio!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037bjx9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037bjx9.jpg2017-10-25T12:19:00.000ZJohnnie tells the listener about the time he interviewed the Sex Pistols in San Franciscohttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05kxwqh
Johnnie Walker: How the Sex Pistols got me fired from San Francisco radio!
- Noel Gallagher: How this iconic 70s band influenced 'Definitely Maybe'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h5qdz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h5qdz.jpg2017-10-22T14:55:00.000ZNoel Gallagher tells us how an iconic 70s punk band influenced 'Definitely Maybe'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05kchbb
Noel Gallagher: How this iconic 70s band influenced 'Definitely Maybe'
- Steve Jones - My 70shttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04nfpms.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04nfpms.jpg2017-01-08T17:04:00.000ZJohnnie Walker hears 70s memories from Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04nfpp5
Steve Jones - My 70s
- Sex Pistol Glen Matlock revists Manchester's Lesser Free Trade Hallhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0406py7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0406py7.jpg2016-07-02T13:58:00.000ZGlen Matlock joins Mark & Stuart live from the site of Manchester's Lesser Free Trade Hall, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the now infamous Sex Pistols gig there.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0406pyd
Sex Pistol Glen Matlock revists Manchester's Lesser Free Trade Hall
- Sex Pistols' first Manchester gig: Who really was there?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wyqbk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wyqbk.jpg2016-06-02T11:12:00.000ZJournalist David Nolan gives us a definitive rundown.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03x115w
Sex Pistols' first Manchester gig: Who really was there?
- How one gig became a life-changing eventhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wtlt0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wtlt0.jpg2016-05-31T12:32:00.000ZJoy Divison's Peter Hook remembers The Sex Pistols' famous Manchester performance of 1976https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wtnss
How one gig became a life-changing event
- Julien Temple: Spending Xmas with the Pistolshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01p190s.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01p190s.jpg2013-12-28T09:41:00.000ZJulien Temple, notorious for his punk films, describes Christmas '77 with the Sex Pistolshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p190t
Julien Temple: Spending Xmas with the Pistols
Sex Pistols Tracks
Sort by
Something Else
Pretty Vacant
Anarchy In The UK
Problems
God Save The Queen
Anarchy In The U.K.
No Feelings
Holidays In The Sun
I Wanna Be Me
EMI
Latest Sex Pistols News
Sex Pistols Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
David Vanian: "Sid Vicious didn't turn up... so I got the job."
-
David Vanian in conversation
-
"The Clash were not going to be trapped by the definition of what punk had become"
-
The Clash with Cerys at Maida Vale Special
-
David Vanian
-
The Damned join Steve at SXSW
-
Captain Sensible in conversation with Johnnie Walker
-
Machine Gun Etiquette - Classic Album of the Day
-
Cerys Matthews and Topper Headon (full interview)
-
Preview: Cerys and The Clash