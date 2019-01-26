Nadia Ali (Urdu: نادیہ علی‬‎, born 3 August 1980) is a Pakistani-American singer-songwriter. Ali gained prominence in 2001 as the frontwoman and songwriter of the band iiO after their debut single "Rapture" reached No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart. The song also charted across several countries in Europe. Their 2006 single, "Is It Love?", reached the top of the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play Chart.

After embarking on a solo career in 2005, Ali became a vocalist in electronic dance music. She released her debut album Embers in 2009. Three singles from the album reached the top-ten of the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play Chart, including the No. 1 hit, "Love Story".

In 2010, Ali released a remix album series titled "Queen of Clubs Trilogy" to mark her decade-long career as a singer. "Rapture" was re-released as the only single from the trilogy and the song was once again a chart success in Europe. Ali released the single "Pressure" with Starkillers and Alex Kenji in 2011, which became a club and festival anthem and received an International Dance Music Award. In 2012, she collaborated with BT and Arty on the single "Must Be the Love". She released the song "Almost Home" with Sultan + Shepard in 2017, which reached No. 4 on the Billboard Dance/Mix Show Airplay and received a Juno Award nomination.