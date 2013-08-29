ŽagarFormed 2001
Žagar
2001
Žagar Biography (Wikipedia)
Žagar (or Zagar) is a headliner group of the Hungarian indie and electronic music scene. Their sound is based on contemporary electronic music, jazz and indie rock adding with experimental scratches by DJ Bootsie. The results are heavy beats, atmospheric mood and sound clips from the psychedelic era of the late 1960s. Andor Kovács and the leader of the band Balázs Zságer were the co-writers of the Yonderboi album Shallow and Profound.
Žagar Tracks
Wings of Love
Outsiders (feat. Mad X)
Space Medusa
