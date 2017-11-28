The FieldSwedish trance minimalist Axel Willner
The Field
The Field Biography (Wikipedia)
Axel Willner is a Swedish electronic music producer and DJ from Stockholm and currently based in Berlin, best known for his releases as The Field, blending micro-samples of pop songs into atmospheric minimal techno.
The Field Tracks
From Here We Go Sublime
From Here We Go Sublime
Arpeggiated Love
Arpeggiated Love
Everybody's Got To Learn Sometime
No. No...
No. No...
No. No... (John Tejada Mix)
No. No... (John Tejada Mix)
Looping State Of Mind
Looping State Of Mind
They Won't See Me
They Won't See Me
Black Sea
Black Sea
Over The Ice
Over The Ice
The Little Heart Beats So Fast
The Little Heart Beats So Fast
It's Up There (Blondes Mix)
It's Up There (Blondes Mix)
Then It's White (Mohn Mix)
Then It's White (Mohn Mix)
Burned Out
Burned Out
It's Up There
It's Up There
A Paw in My Face
A Paw in My Face
Silent
Silent
I Have The Moon, You Have The Internet
I Have The Moon, You Have The Internet
She Can Do What She Wants
She Can Do What She Wants
