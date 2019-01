Mei Yi Foo (傅美兒, born 1980) is a Malaysian pianist who currently lives in London.

She has played at the Royal Festival Hall, Finlandia Hall, Hong Kong City Hall, Wigmore Hall, Verona Filarmonica, Megaron Athens and the Zurich Kammerorchester Haus. Her teachers include Yonty Solomon, Christopher Elton and Alexander Satz at the Royal College and the Royal Academy of Music in London.

She was awarded the Maria Callas Grand Prix in 2008. In 2013, she won the Best Newcomer in the BBC Music Magazine Awards for her début disc, Musical Toys (Odradek Records), which featured works by Sofia Gubaidulina, Unsuk Chin and György Ligeti. Mei Yi was also awarded the medal of Setiawan Tuanku Muhriz in 2011.