The Lucerne Festival Strings is one of Switzerland's most frequently touring chamber orchestras. Founded in 1956 by Wolfgang Schneiderhan and Rudolf Baumgartner and directed by the latter until 1998, Achim Fiedler is the Artistic Director since 1998. Managing Director is Hans-Christoph Mauruschat. In recent years, the CD labels Sony Classical and OehmsClassics have released a number of CD recordings of the ensemble.