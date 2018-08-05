Lucerne Festival StringsFormed 1956
Lucerne Festival Strings
1956
Lucerne Festival Strings Biography
The Lucerne Festival Strings is one of Switzerland's most frequently touring chamber orchestras. Founded in 1956 by Wolfgang Schneiderhan and Rudolf Baumgartner and directed by the latter until 1998, Achim Fiedler is the Artistic Director since 1998. Managing Director is Hans-Christoph Mauruschat. In recent years, the CD labels Sony Classical and OehmsClassics have released a number of CD recordings of the ensemble.
Lucerne Festival Strings Tracks
Jesu Joy Of Man's Desiring
Johann Sebastian Bach
Spring
Antonio Vivaldi
Six German Dances, D.820
Franz Schubert
Valse triste
Jean Sibelius
Pelleas and Melisande - Suite
Jean Sibelius
Badinerie, from Orchestral Suite No 2 in B minor, BWV 1067
Johann Sebastian Bach
Flute Concerto No 2 in D major, K 314
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No 29 in A major, K 201
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Brandenburg Concerto VI BWV. 1051
Johann Sebastian Bach
Rondeau (finale) from Violin Concerto no.4 in D major, K.218
Arabella Steinbacher
Song of the Birds
Pierre Fournier
BRANDENBURG CONCERTO No. 1 IN F MAJOR BWV 1046 ALLEGRO
Lucerne Festival Strings
EINE KLEINE NACHTMUSIK ROMANCE ANDANTE
Lucerne Festival Strings
Adagio in G Minor for Organ & Strings
Tomaso Albinoni & Remo Giazotto
Lucerne Festival Strings Links
