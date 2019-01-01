Elijah Blue Molina (born October 15, 1987), better known by his stage name Scoop DeVille, is a Mexican American record producer, rapper and DJ. DeVille has produced records for several prominent rappers, such as Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes and Fat Joe, among several others. He is perhaps best known for producing rapper Snoop Dogg's "I Wanna Rock", as well as Kendrick Lamar's "Poetic Justice", both of which charted in the top 50 of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.