Belle and Sebastian
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05tnnvr.jpg
1996-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e5c7b94f-e264-473c-bb0f-37c85d4d5c70
Belle and Sebastian Biography (Wikipedia)
Belle and Sebastian are a Scottish band formed in Glasgow in January 1996. Led by Stuart Murdoch, the band has released 9 albums to date. Much of their work had been released on Jeepster Records, but they are now signed to Rough Trade Records in the United Kingdom and Matador Records in the United States.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Belle and Sebastian Performances & Interviews
- Belle & Sebastian on superfans and chancershttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05r3rcp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05r3rcp.jpg2017-12-15T11:20:00.000ZLauren discovers there's a fine line between superfandom and a mugging, as the band share stories of light-fingered fans and those that cross continents for a photoshoot.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05r6k6g
Belle & Sebastian on superfans and chancers
- Belle & Sebastianhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04y3rch.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04y3rch.jpg2017-04-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Belle & Sebastian's set at 6 Music Festival 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04y42tp
Belle & Sebastian
- Stuart Murdoch: Key of Life Interview with Mary Annehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02s2y59.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02s2y59.jpg2015-05-24T08:20:00.000Z20 years after forming Belle & Sebastian, Stuart joins Mary Anne to talk about life in one of Britain's most important indie bands, his faith, and his experiences of M.E.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02s2y70
Stuart Murdoch: Key of Life Interview with Mary Anne
- Belle and Sebastian chat to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02rg5dx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02rg5dx.jpg2015-05-15T14:37:00.000ZBelle and Sebastian's Stuart Murdoch and Sarah Martin speak to Mark and Stuart about the group's current tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02rg5k2
Belle and Sebastian chat to Radcliffe and Maconie
- Festival Film Club with Don Lettshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02kfq8y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02kfq8y.jpg2015-02-20T11:13:00.000ZMary Anne is joined by our very own Don Letts to discuss the exceptional films he has selected for this year's Silent Cinema at the 6 Music Festival by Day.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02kfqfm
Festival Film Club with Don Letts
Belle and Sebastian Tracks
Sort by
Allie
Belle and Sebastian
Allie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02s7k3s.jpglink
Allie
Last played on
The Stars of Track and Field
Belle and Sebastian
The Stars of Track and Field
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0595vm7.jpglink
The Party Line
Belle and Sebastian
The Party Line
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02dxg4j.jpglink
The Party Line
Last played on
Legal Man (feat. The Maisonettes)
Belle and Sebastian
Legal Man (feat. The Maisonettes)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tnnvr.jpglink
Legal Man (feat. The Maisonettes)
Last played on
A Space Boy Dream
Belle and Sebastian
A Space Boy Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tnnvr.jpglink
A Space Boy Dream
Last played on
Lazy Line Painter Jane
Belle and Sebastian
Lazy Line Painter Jane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tnnvr.jpglink
Lazy Line Painter Jane
Last played on
Like Dylan in the Movies
Belle and Sebastian
Like Dylan in the Movies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tnnvr.jpglink
Like Dylan in the Movies
Last played on
Step Into My Office Baby
Belle and Sebastian
Step Into My Office Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tnnvr.jpglink
Step Into My Office Baby
Last played on
Nothing in the Silence
Belle and Sebastian
Nothing in the Silence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tnnvr.jpglink
Nothing in the Silence
Last played on
I'm a Cuckoo
Belle and Sebastian
I'm a Cuckoo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tnnvr.jpglink
I'm a Cuckoo
Last played on
Dog on Wheels
Belle and Sebastian
Dog on Wheels
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0595v2f.jpglink
Dog on Wheels
Last played on
Write About Love
Belle and Sebastian
Write About Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tnnvr.jpglink
Write About Love
Last played on
Legal Man
Belle and Sebastian
Legal Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tnnvr.jpglink
Legal Man
Last played on
O Come, O Come Emmanuel
Belle and Sebastian
O Come, O Come Emmanuel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tnnvr.jpglink
Christmas Wrapping (The Quay Sessions, 21st December 2017)
Belle and Sebastian
Christmas Wrapping (The Quay Sessions, 21st December 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tnnvr.jpglink
The Boy With the Arab Strap (Glastonbury 2015)
Belle and Sebastian
The Boy With the Arab Strap (Glastonbury 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n305b.jpglink
The Blues Are Still Blue
Belle and Sebastian
The Blues Are Still Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tnnvr.jpglink
The Blues Are Still Blue
Last played on
The Boy With the Arab Strap
Belle and Sebastian
The Boy With the Arab Strap
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0595vfw.jpglink
The Boy With the Arab Strap
Last played on
For the Price of a Cup of Tea
Belle and Sebastian
For the Price of a Cup of Tea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tnnvr.jpglink
For the Price of a Cup of Tea
Last played on
Another Sunny Day
Belle and Sebastian
Another Sunny Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0595v24.jpglink
Another Sunny Day
Last played on
I Want the World to Stop
Belle and Sebastian
I Want the World to Stop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tnnvr.jpglink
I Want the World to Stop
Last played on
(My Girl's Got) Miraculous Technique
Belle and Sebastian
(My Girl's Got) Miraculous Technique
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tnnvr.jpglink
(My Girl's Got) Miraculous Technique
Last played on
Lord Anthony
Belle and Sebastian
Lord Anthony
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tnnvr.jpglink
Lord Anthony
Last played on
Judy and the Dream of Horses
Belle and Sebastian
Judy and the Dream of Horses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0595v5n.jpglink
Judy and the Dream of Horses
Last played on
Nobody's Empire
Belle and Sebastian
Nobody's Empire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02lbm6k.jpglink
Nobody's Empire
Last played on
The Monkeys Are Breaking Out the Zoo
Belle and Sebastian
The Monkeys Are Breaking Out the Zoo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tnnvr.jpglink
The Monkeys Are Breaking Out the Zoo
Last played on
We Were Beautiful (The Quay Sessions, 21st December 2017)
Belle and Sebastian
We Were Beautiful (The Quay Sessions, 21st December 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tnnvr.jpglink
Ever Had A Little Faith?
Belle and Sebastian
Ever Had A Little Faith?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tnnvr.jpglink
Ever Had A Little Faith?
Last played on
Past BBC Events
6 Music Festival: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e368gw/acts/arw9hn
6 Music Festival, Glasgow
2017-03-26T13:58:53
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04y3rcb.jpg
26
Mar
2017
6 Music Festival: 2017
6 Music Festival, Glasgow
Glastonbury: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84mxj/acts/avwp8g
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-28T13:58:53
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vv2h8.jpg
28
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Glastonbury: 2004
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5n38g
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2004-06-25T13:58:53
25
Jun
2004
Glastonbury: 2004
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Glastonbury: 2002
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejhnc8
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2002-06-28T13:58:53
28
Jun
2002
Glastonbury: 2002
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Latest Belle and Sebastian News
Belle and Sebastian Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist