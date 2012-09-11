MínusIcelandic band. Formed 1998
Mínus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e5c76fce-394c-4528-8689-d8d1954f21c5
Mínus Biography (Wikipedia)
Mínus were an Icelandic alternative rock/hardcore band from Reykjavík. They are signed to the record label Smekkleysa. Mínus have shared the stage with, among others, Metallica, Foo Fighters, and Queens of the Stone Age.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mínus Tracks
Sort by
Untitled feat. Beezy
Mínus
Untitled feat. Beezy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Untitled feat. Beezy
Last played on
Half Mad
Mínus
Half Mad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Half Mad
Last played on
Mínus Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist