Mike Pelanconi, better known under his record name Prince Fatty, is a British sound engineer and record producer.
Ali Baba (feat. Winston Francis & Alcapone)
Ali Baba (feat. Winston Francis & Alcapone)
Medicine Chest Dub
Medicine Chest Dub
Sunshine (feat. Omar & Fatlip)
Sunshine (feat. Omar & Fatlip)
Insane in the Brain
Insane in the Brain
You No Fit Touch Am (Dub) (feat. Prince Fatty & Nostalgia 77)
You No Fit Touch Am (Dub) (feat. Prince Fatty & Nostalgia 77)
Insane In The Brain
Sunshine
Sunshine
Sunshine (Dub)
Sunshine (Dub)
Insane In the Brain (Dub Mix).
Milk And Honey
Milk And Honey
Shimmy Shimmy Ya (feat. Horseman)
Shimmy Shimmy Ya (feat. Horseman)
Let A Little Dub In Your Life (feat. Horseman)
Let A Little Dub In Your Life (feat. Horseman)
Ba Ba Ri Ba Skank (feat. Winston Francis & Al Capone)
Ba Ba Ri Ba Skank (feat. Winston Francis & Al Capone)
Under Arrest
Under Arrest
