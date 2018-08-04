Randy KatanaRandy Joubert. Born 14 March 1965
Randy Katana Biography (Wikipedia)
Randy Katana (born Randy Joubert on 14 March 1965 in Saint Martin (Netherlands Antilles)) is a popular Tribal-Tech-Trance DJ. He is also known as Phantom, Noski, Katana, and DJ Randy.
He is a prominent producer, and a pioneer of the Tribal-Tech-Trance genre, hitting hard on the trance club scene with a track called Play it Loud. It was followed up with many remixes, including the appropriately named Play it Louder. His previous tracks, One solid wave" and "In Silence, were also huge successes, being played by DJs such as Paul van Dyk, Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, and were also featuring on many CD compilations.
Randy Katana Tracks
In Silence (Txitxarro Mix)
Randy Katana
In Silence (Txitxarro Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Silence (Txitxarro Mix)
Last played on
In Silence (Setrise 2011 Remix)
Randy Katana
In Silence (Setrise 2011 Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Silence (Setrise 2011 Remix)
Last played on
Go Tech (feat. Mem)
Randy Katana
Go Tech (feat. Mem)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Go Tech (feat. Mem)
Last played on
You & I
Randy Katana
You & I
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You & I
Last played on
