Noriko OgawaPianist. Born 28 January 1962
Noriko Ogawa
Noriko Ogawa
1962-01-28
Noriko Ogawa
Noriko Ogawa Biography (Wikipedia)
Noriko Ogawa (小川典子 Ogawa Noriko) (born 1962) is a Japanese classical pianist, based in London.
Noriko Ogawa Tracks
Japan, Op. 89: v. Tanz der Geisha
WALTER RUDOLPH Niemann & Noriko Ogawa
Japan, Op. 89: v. Tanz der Geisha
Japan, Op. 89: v. Tanz der Geisha
Composer
Last played on
Mazurka
Claude Debussy
Mazurka
Mazurka
Last played on
La Princesse Jaune - Overture
Camille Saint‐Saëns
La Princesse Jaune - Overture
La Princesse Jaune - Overture
Last played on
Nocturne for piano in D flat major [1892]
Claude Debussy
Claude Debussy
Nocturne for piano in D flat major [1892]
Nocturne for piano in D flat major [1892]
Last played on
Hommage a Haydn
Claude Debussy
Hommage a Haydn
Hommage a Haydn
Hommage a Rameau (Images, Series 1)
Claude Debussy
Claude Debussy
Hommage a Rameau (Images, Series 1)
Hommage a Rameau (Images, Series 1)
Hommage a S. Pickwick esq (Preludes, Book 2)
Claude Debussy
Claude Debussy
Hommage a S. Pickwick esq (Preludes, Book 2)
Hommage a S. Pickwick esq (Preludes, Book 2)
Autumn (North Country Sketches)
Frederick Delius
Autumn (North Country Sketches)
Autumn (North Country Sketches)
Last played on
Sarabande No. 3 in B-Flat Minor
Erik Satie
Erik Satie
Sarabande No. 3 in B-Flat Minor
Sarabande No. 3 in B-Flat Minor
Last played on
Concerto in C sharp minor Op.30 for piano and orchestra
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Concerto in C sharp minor Op.30 for piano and orchestra
Concerto in C sharp minor Op.30 for piano and orchestra
Last played on
Suite Bergamasque
Claude Debussy
Suite Bergamasque
Suite Bergamasque
Last played on
Rain Tree Sketch II - In memoriam Olivier Messiaen
Toru Takemitsu
Toru Takemitsu
Rain Tree Sketch II - In memoriam Olivier Messiaen
Rain Tree Sketch II - In memoriam Olivier Messiaen
Last played on
Frosoblomster Book 3: iv. Folk Humour, v. The Call of the Wild, vi. Under the Aspen Tree, vii. Many Years Hence
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
Frosoblomster Book 3: iv. Folk Humour, v. The Call of the Wild, vi. Under the Aspen Tree, vii. Many Years Hence
Rêverie
Claude Debussy
Rêverie
Rêverie
Last played on
Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125, "Choral" (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125, "Choral" (3rd mvt)
Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125, "Choral" (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Bird Circuit (Digital Bird Suite, Op 15)
Takashi Yoshimatsu
Takashi Yoshimatsu
Bird Circuit (Digital Bird Suite, Op 15)
Bird Circuit (Digital Bird Suite, Op 15)
Last played on
Tarantelle styrienne for piano
Claude Debussy
Claude Debussy
Tarantelle styrienne for piano
Tarantelle styrienne for piano
Last played on
Elegie (1915)
Claude Debussy
Elegie (1915)
Elegie (1915)
Last played on
Piece pour L'oeuvre du Vetement du blesse
Claude Debussy
Claude Debussy
Piece pour L'oeuvre du Vetement du blesse
Piece pour L'oeuvre du Vetement du blesse
Last played on
Le vent dans la plaine (Preludes, Book 1)
Claude Debussy
Claude Debussy
Le vent dans la plaine (Preludes, Book 1)
Le vent dans la plaine (Preludes, Book 1)
Last played on
The Snow is Dancing (Children's Corner)
Claude Debussy
Claude Debussy
The Snow is Dancing (Children's Corner)
The Snow is Dancing (Children's Corner)
Last played on
Pagodes (from Estampes)
Claude Debussy
Pagodes (from Estampes)
Pagodes (from Estampes)
Last played on
Doctor Gradus ad Parnassum (Children's Corner)
Claude Debussy
Claude Debussy
Doctor Gradus ad Parnassum (Children's Corner)
Doctor Gradus ad Parnassum (Children's Corner)
Last played on
La Boite a Joujoux (The Toybox)
Claude Debussy
Claude Debussy
La Boite a Joujoux (The Toybox)
La Boite a Joujoux (The Toybox)
Last played on
La boîte à joujoux
Noriko Ogawa
La boîte à joujoux
La boîte à joujoux
Last played on
Golliwogg's Cakewalk (Children's Corner)
Claude Debussy
Claude Debussy
Golliwogg's Cakewalk (Children's Corner)
Golliwogg's Cakewalk (Children's Corner)
Last played on
Piano Concerto no. 4, Op. 78: III. Road to Yunnan
Alexander Nikolayevich Tcherepnin
Piano Concerto no. 4, Op. 78: III. Road to Yunnan
Piano Concerto no. 4, Op. 78: III. Road to Yunnan
Last played on
Gnossienne no.3
Erik Satie
Gnossienne no.3
Gnossienne no.3
Last played on
Estampes: La soiree dans Grenade
Claude Debussy
Claude Debussy
Estampes: La soiree dans Grenade
Estampes: La soiree dans Grenade
Last played on
Danse, 'Tarantelle styrienne'
Claude Debussy
Danse, 'Tarantelle styrienne'
Danse, 'Tarantelle styrienne'
Last played on
Piano Concerto in G major
Maurice Ravel
Piano Concerto in G major
Piano Concerto in G major
Last played on
Froso-Flowers, Op. 16: No.4 To the Roses
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
Froso-Flowers, Op. 16: No.4 To the Roses
Froso-Flowers, Op. 16: No.4 To the Roses
Last played on
Je te veux
Erik Satie
Je te veux
Je te veux
Last played on
Chapitres tournés en tous sens (1913)
Erik Satie
Erik Satie
Chapitres tournés en tous sens (1913)
Chapitres tournés en tous sens (1913)
Last played on
Gymnopedie No.2
Erik Satie
Gymnopedie No.2
Gymnopedie No.2
Last played on
Gymnopédie No 1
Erik Satie
Gymnopédie No 1
Gymnopédie No 1
Last played on
Valse romantique for piano
Claude Debussy
Valse romantique for piano
Valse romantique for piano
Last played on
'Des pas sur la neige' (Preludes, Book 1 No.6)
Claude Debussy
Claude Debussy
'Des pas sur la neige' (Preludes, Book 1 No.6)
'Des pas sur la neige' (Preludes, Book 1 No.6)
Last played on
Klavieriana, op.70
Richard Dubugnon
Klavieriana, op.70
Klavieriana, op.70
Performer
Last played on
La danse de Puck (Preludes, Book 1)
Claude Debussy
Claude Debussy
La danse de Puck (Preludes, Book 1)
La danse de Puck (Preludes, Book 1)
Last played on
Gratulation (Frosoblomster, Op 16)
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
Gratulation (Frosoblomster, Op 16)
Gratulation (Frosoblomster, Op 16)
Last played on
Prelude (Froso Flowers, Book 3)
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
Prelude (Froso Flowers, Book 3)
Prelude (Froso Flowers, Book 3)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Noriko Ogawa
Upcoming Events
28
Apr
2019
Noriko Ogawa, English Symphony Orchestra Strings
Kings Place, London, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Prokofiev, Ravel and Dubugnon
Barbican, London
2016-02-26T14:30:57
26
Feb
2016
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Prokofiev, Ravel and Dubugnon
19:30
Barbican, London
BBC Philharmonic 2014-15 Season: Ravel and Rachmaninov
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2015-04-24T14:30:57
24
Apr
2015
BBC Philharmonic 2014-15 Season: Ravel and Rachmaninov
19:30
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2014-15: International Women's Day
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
2015-03-08T14:30:57
8
Mar
2015
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2014-15: International Women's Day
19:30
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
Proms 2013: Prom 24: British Light Music
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-31T14:30:57
31
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 24: British Light Music
Royal Albert Hall
Noriko Ogawa Links
