Melodie Crittenden (born in Shawnee, Oklahoma) is an American country and Christian music artist. She initially recorded a self-titled debut album for Asylum/Elektra Records in 1998, the same year that she charted with her rendition of "Bless the Broken Road" (her version was titled simply "Broken Road"); she would later record the song a second time as a member of the gospel group Selah.

Crittenden has released two studio albums, starting with her self-titled debut in 1998. A third album, entitled The Woman I Am, was slated for release around 2004 but was never released. Since moving to Nashville, Melodie has worked as a touring background vocalist for Kathy Mattea, Amy Grant, Billy Joel, Jewel, and Alan Jackson. She has also appeared as a background vocalist on records for artists such as Blake Shelton, Billy Joel, Alan Jackson, Josh Turner, Travis Tritt, Neil Diamond, Kristin Chenoweth, Ronnie Dunn, and Aaron Tippin.

As of 2016, Crittenden is a member of the Eagles tribute band Eaglemaniacs, which also includes Ron Hemby, formerly of The Buffalo Club.