The PrisonairesFormed 1953. Disbanded 1955
The Prisonaires
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1953
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e5acd64f-71b3-49b4-b16f-b6b5c31ac0d0
The Prisonaires Biography (Wikipedia)
The Prisonaires were an African American doo-wop group whose hit "Just Walkin' in the Rain" was released on Sun Records in 1953, while the group was incarcerated in the Tennessee State Penitentiary in Nashville. The group was led by Johnny Bragg, who had been a penitentiary inmate since 1943 when, at the age of 17, he was convicted of six charges of rape. The Prisonaires were formed when Bragg joined up with two prison gospel singers, Ed Thurman and William Stewart (each of whom was doing 99 years for murder), and two new penitentiary arrivals, John Drue Jr. (three years for larceny) and Marcell Sanders (one-to-five for involuntary manslaughter).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Prisonaires Tracks
Sort by
Just Walkin' In The Rain
The Prisonaires
Just Walkin' In The Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Walkin' In The Rain
Last played on
Don't Say Tomorrow
The Prisonaires
Don't Say Tomorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Say Tomorrow
Last played on
No More Tears
The Prisonaires
No More Tears
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No More Tears
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Prisonaires
The Prisonaires Links
Back to artist