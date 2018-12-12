King LouieUS rapper from Chicago. Born 27 December 1987
King Louie
1987-12-27
King Louie Biography (Wikipedia)
Louis King Johnson, Jr. (born December 27, 1987), better known by his stage name King Louie, is an American rapper from Chicago, Illinois. Spin Magazine attributed King Louie as being one of the Chicago rappers who made Chicago the "hottest hip-hop" scene in 2012.
King Louie Tracks
WW4
King Louie
WW4
WW4
Familiar (feat. Quavo & King Louie)
Donnie Trumpet
Familiar (feat. Quavo & King Louie)
Familiar (feat. Quavo & King Louie)
Familiar (feat. Quavo & King Louie)
Chance the Rapper
Familiar (feat. Quavo & King Louie)
Familiar (feat. Quavo & King Louie)
