TrafficEstonian poprock band. Formed 2006
Traffic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e5a87eb9-44ae-4910-8dc2-aa74020c0b0d
Traffic Biography (Wikipedia)
Traffic is an Estonian band from Tallinn, Estonia, most notable for being in Eesti Laul 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Traffic Tracks
Sort by
White Lines
Traffic
White Lines
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjbj.jpglink
White Lines
Last played on
Traffic Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist