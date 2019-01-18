The CottarsFormed 2000
The Cottars
2000
The Cottars Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cottars are a Canadian Celtic musical group from Cape Breton Island formed in 2000. The group's current members are Ciarán and Fiona MacGillivray, Bruce Timmins, and Claire Pettit.
The Cottars Tracks
The Bodhran Fiddle Medley: Molly Rankin's Reel/Saint Anne's Reel/Dinkie Dorrian's
Johnny Mickey's Polka / Ballydesmond Polka #1 / The Magic Slipper Polka
The Honeysuckle Hornpipe / The Dancing Strathspey / Jenny Dang The Weaver / The Randy Wife Of Greenlaw
Suilean Dubh
Suilean Dubh
The Honeysuckle Hornpipe / The Dancing Strathspey / Jenny Dang The Weaver.....
Honeysuckle Hornpipe, The/The Dancing Strathspey/Jenny Dang The Weaver/The Randy Wife Of Greenlaw / Crossing The Minch
Molly Rankin's Reel / Saint Anne's Reel / Dinkie Dorrian's
Reconciliation
Reconciliation
The Boy's Lament For His Dragon/Jessie Smith/A Taste Of Gaelic/Brenda Stubbert's Reel
Loch Tay Boat Song
Loch Tay Boat Song
Captain Campbell; Calum Breugach; Wedding Reel No 1; Cuir's a' Chiste Mhoir Mi; Wedding Re
The Bothy Band Jig; The Diplodocus; Planxty Mira
Celtic Harp Medley:Planxty Irwin/The Water Rabbit
The Pleasures of Home; I Have a Wife: Oh My Ain; Gabrielle's Jig
The Wild Goose
The Wild Goose
The Boy's Lament For His Dragon/Jessie Smith/
The Cottars Links
