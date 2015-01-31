Mel LewisAmerican jazz drummer. Born 10 May 1929. Died 2 February 1990
Melvin Sokoloff (May 10, 1929 – February 2, 1990), known professionally as Mel Lewis, was an American jazz drummer, session musician, professor, and author. He received fourteen Grammy Award nominations.
Ain't Nobody's Business
Jimmy Witherspoon
The Way You Look Tonight
GERRY MULLIGAN & PAUL DESMOND, Joe Benjamin, Paul Desmond & Gerry Mulligan & Mel Lewis
Blues For Yna Yna
Jimmy Zito
When You're Smiling
Carl Fontana
The Peanut Vendor
Stan Kenton
Skylark
Med Flory
Let My People Be
Jim Reider, Gerry Mulligan, Clark Terry, Bob Brookmeyer & Mel Lewis
How Long
Ben Webster, Jimmy Witherspoon, Gerry Mulligan, Jimmy Rowles, Leroy Vinnegar & Mel Lewis
Skylark
Mel Lewis
