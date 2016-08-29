ZZT
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e5a6cd5d-c652-4695-9d24-f9697f4c8cc4
ZZT Biography (Wikipedia)
ZZT is the project of Munich based musician and producer Zombie Nation (Florian Senfter) and Canadian based musician and DJ Tiga James Sontag. In 2007, they released their first EP, Lower State of Consciousness on UKW and Turbo Recordings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
ZZT Tracks
Sort by
Vulkan Alarm
ZZT
Vulkan Alarm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vulkan Alarm
Last played on
SyZZTem700 Bonus Beats
ZZT
SyZZTem700 Bonus Beats
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SyZZTem700 Bonus Beats
Last played on
Word
ZZT
Word
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Word
Remix Artist
Last played on
Lower State Of Conciousness (Justice Remix)
ZZT
Lower State Of Conciousness (Justice Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
ZZafrika (Julio Bashmore Remix)
ZZT
ZZafrika (Julio Bashmore Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6n7.jpglink
ZZafrika (Julio Bashmore Remix)
Last played on
Givin' In
ZZT
Givin' In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Givin' In
Last played on
The Worm
ZZT
The Worm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Worm
Last played on
Partys over los angeles (Erick Rincon Remix)
ZZT
Partys over los angeles (Erick Rincon Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock the Peace (Patrice Baumel Remix)
ZZT
Rock the Peace (Patrice Baumel Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock the Peace (Patrice Baumel Remix)
Last played on
Zig Zig Zag (Art Majeurs)
ZZT
Zig Zig Zag (Art Majeurs)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zig Zig Zag (Art Majeurs)
Last played on
Work (Nautiluss Remix)
ZZT
Work (Nautiluss Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Work (Nautiluss Remix)
Last played on
Party Over Los Angeles
ZZT
Party Over Los Angeles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Party Over Los Angeles
Last played on
Rock The Peace
ZZT
Rock The Peace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock The Peace
Last played on
Rock The Peace (Kissy Klub Version)
ZZT
Rock The Peace (Kissy Klub Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock The Peace (Kissy Klub Version)
Last played on
Where Is The Captain
ZZT
Where Is The Captain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nickel Und Dime
ZZT
Nickel Und Dime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nickel Und Dime
Last played on
Zzafrica (Light Year & The Finger Prince Remix Kissy Klub Version)
ZZT
Zzafrica (Light Year & The Finger Prince Remix Kissy Klub Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vulkan Alarm (Kissy Klub Version)
ZZT
Vulkan Alarm (Kissy Klub Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vulkan Alarm (Kissy Klub Version)
Last played on
Vulkan Alarm (Proxy Remix)
ZZT
Vulkan Alarm (Proxy Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vulkan Alarm (Proxy Remix)
Last played on
Zzafrika (Gesaffelstein Remix)
ZZT
Zzafrika (Gesaffelstein Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zzafrika (Julio Bashmore Remix)
ZZT
Zzafrika (Julio Bashmore Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zzafrika (Julio Bashmore Remix)
Last played on
Zzzafrica
ZZT
Zzzafrica
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zzzafrica
Last played on
ZZT Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist