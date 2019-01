ZZT is the project of Munich based musician and producer Zombie Nation (Florian Senfter) and Canadian based musician and DJ Tiga James Sontag. In 2007, they released their first EP, Lower State of Consciousness on UKW and Turbo Recordings.

