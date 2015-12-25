Jermain JackmanUK singer, former The Voice UK contestant
Jermain Jackman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02jm5yy.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e5a68620-18ec-4bef-92b7-5b168647c663
Jermain Jackman Performances & Interviews
Jermain Jackman Tracks
Sort by
O Holy Night
Jermain Jackman
O Holy Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jm5z2.jpglink
O Holy Night
Last played on
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Jermain Jackman
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jm5z2.jpglink
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Last played on
How Will I Know
Jermain Jackman
How Will I Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jfxgt.jpglink
How Will I Know
Last played on
Who You Love
Jermain Jackman
Who You Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jm5z2.jpglink
Who You Love
Last played on
Finally Over You
Jermain Jackman
Finally Over You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jm5z2.jpglink
Finally Over You
Last played on
With Me Today
Jermain Jackman
With Me Today
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jm5z2.jpglink
With Me Today
Last played on
Ready for Love
Jermain Jackman
Ready for Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jm5z2.jpglink
Ready for Love
Last played on
The Home I Never Had
Jermain Jackman
The Home I Never Had
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jm5z2.jpglink
The Home I Never Had
Last played on
you Changed the Game
Jermain Jackman
you Changed the Game
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jm5z2.jpglink
you Changed the Game
Last played on
Rollercoaster
Jermain Jackman
Rollercoaster
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jm5z2.jpglink
Rollercoaster
Last played on
Hark The Herald
Katherine Jenkins
Hark The Herald
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmdp.jpglink
Hark The Herald
Music Arranger
Conductor
Supporting Artist
Orchestra
O Come All Ye Faithful
Jermain Jackman
O Come All Ye Faithful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jm5z2.jpglink
O Come All Ye Faithful
Performer
Gaudete
Katherine Jenkins
Gaudete
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmdp.jpglink
Gaudete
No Regrets
Jermain Jackman
No Regrets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jm5z2.jpglink
No Regrets
Last played on
On A Wire (feat. Jermain Jackman)
All About She
On A Wire (feat. Jermain Jackman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jm5z2.jpglink
On A Wire (feat. Jermain Jackman)
Last played on
I Want To Know What Love Is
Jermain Jackman
I Want To Know What Love Is
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jm5z2.jpglink
I Want To Know What Love Is
Last played on
Amazing Grace
Jermain Jackman
Amazing Grace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jm5z2.jpglink
Amazing Grace
Last played on
O HAPPY DAY
Jermain Jackman
O HAPPY DAY
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jm5z2.jpglink
O HAPPY DAY
Last played on
Jermain Jackman Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist